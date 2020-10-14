 Rogers shatters 5G coverage goal - Mobile World Live
Rogers shatters 5G coverage goal

14 OCT 2020

Canadian operator Rogers Communications more than doubled the size of its 5G footprint, vastly exceeding its previous target for the number of towns and cities covered by the network.

The operator yesterday (13 October) deployed the service in 66 new markets, taking its total to 130. The sum is significantly higher than the more than 60 markets the operator stated in September it planned to reach by end-2020.

In a statement detailing the expansion, Rogers Communications mentioned being “ready to support the latest 5G devices”, which some have taken as a reference to Apple’s first 5G iPhones.

US operator Verizon’s appearance during Apple’s unveiling event to announce nationwide availability of its next-generation service lends some credence to this, and Rogers Communications is already showing the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as “coming soon” on its consumer website.

Data from Statcounter showed iOS and Android were almost level pegging in terms of market share in September, at 50.9 per cent and 48.8 per cent respectively.

Rogers Communications began its 5G build in January and launched commercial services on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 in March.

Rivals Bell Canada and Telus launched 5G in five cities in June, with the former targeting coverage of 28 by the year-end, and the latter 26.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market.

