 Rogers offers credits after network outage
Home

Rogers offers credits after network outage

14 JUL 2022

Canadian service provider Rogers Communications announced it would give its customers a credit worth five days of service as redress for a major network outage which occurred last week.

Rogers Communications stated it will automatically credit customers’ bills in August after the outage on 8 July affected access to a range of services including emergency calls.

A representative for Rogers Communications told Mobile World Live (MWL) the service credit was a “first step” towards regaining the trust of its subscribers.

Rogers Communications stated it was offering the credit after customers told it “how significant the impacts of the outage were for them”.

The outage was the second experienced by Rogers Communications in the past 15 months and drew the ire of Canadian authorities, which pledged to investigate.

In a related statement, Rogers Communications president and CEO Tony Staffieri admitted the operator “failed on our promise to be Canada’s most reliable network” and pledged to “make every change and investment needed” to prevent future disruption.

Staffieri added the network was “fully operational” and explained it had increased the credit being delivered because some customers had “experienced longer delays in resuming services”.

