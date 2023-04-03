 Rogers gains final approval to buy Shaw - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rogers gains final approval to buy Shaw

03 APR 2023

Rogers Communications overcame the final hurdle in a more than two-year bid to acquire Shaw Communications for CAD20 billion ($14.8 billion), after receiving final approvals from Canada’s government.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne approved a transfer of some Shaw Communications’ spectrum licences to Videotron, which was part of a deal involving the sale of Freedom Mobile struck to appease competition concerns in Rogers Communications’ acquisition.

There are strict conditions for Rogers Communications, which is required to establish a Western headquarters in Calgary, create 3,000 jobs in the region, expand 5G coverage and services, and offer lower-cost service tariffs, among other obligations.

Reuters reported Rogers Communications faces a fine of up to CAD1 billion if it fails to meet the conditions.

The news site also stated Champagne secured a commitment from Videotron to offer tariffs at least 20 per cent cheaper than its competitors and make investments in Freedom Mobile’s network over the next two years.

Failure to meet those conditions will result in a CAD200 million penalty.

Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Videotron expect the transactions to close on 7 April.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Rogers, Shaw deal deadline shifted again

Rogers, Shaw win scrap with competition regulator

Canada readies Rogers, Shaw mediation

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association