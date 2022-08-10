 Roaming IoT connections tipped for surge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Roaming IoT connections tipped for surge

10 AUG 2022

Juniper Research predicted massive growth for IoT roaming data over the next five years, as operator 3G network shutdowns push users towards alternative low-power set ups.

In a report, the research company tipped data generated by roaming IoT connections to increase from 86 petabytes in 2022 to 1,100 petabytes by 2027, a rise of 1,140 per cent.

Juniper Research explained roaming IoT connections employ networks beyond their registered operator’s set up.

The sunsetting of 3G networks is likely to fuel growth in LPWA alternatives rather than for 4G and 5G technologies, it noted.

Juniper Research expects roaming IoT connections from the US to generate 277 petabytes of data by 2027, accounting for 26 per cent of the global total.

Research author Scarlett Woodford noted US operators will need to adopt a specific billing and charging protocol to ensure they accurately identify IoT traffic based on network technologies.

“Failure to do so will risk revenue leakage if lucrative 5G roaming IoT traffic is misidentified as lower-value connectivity.”

However, Juniper Research stated the proportion of 5G IoT roaming traffic by 2027 is likely to stand at around 2 per cent of the global total, because most devices are low power and send data infrequently.

It identified autonomous vehicles and connected factories as examples of use cases which would require 5G connectivity, due to the low-latency and high data rates involved.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

IoT player Onomondo bags $21M to fuel growth plan

Qualcomm targets auto, IoT with new RFFE modules

BT tests power-saving quantum radio tech

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association