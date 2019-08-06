 Rivals blast Google Android search auction terms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rivals blast Google Android search auction terms

06 AUG 2019

Google defended itself against accusations it attempted to silence rivals by requiring them to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before bidding for spots on a new Android choice screen covering search engines.

Last week, Google announced it would auction slots on the forthcoming set-up screen, which will allow Android users in the European Union (EU) to select their default search provider.

Bloomberg reported the company gave interested parties until 13 August to sign an NDA, which prohibits the disclosure of confidential information for a period of five years.

However, rivals, including France-based search engine Qwant, balked at the requirement, casting it as an effort to stifle complaints from competitors.

In a statement to the news outlet, Google countered it is commonplace for participants to sign an NDA before taking part in an auction. It added the move is not meant to block participants from answering regulatory queries about the process.

Google’s decision to allow rivals to compete for spots on Android’s set-up screen comes as tries to avoid further sanctions from the European Commission (EC), which fined the company €4.3 billion after determining its practice of forcing manufacturers to preload its apps was illegal.

The EC said it plans to keep a close eye on the proceeding.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

HTC stops UK smartphone sales

Google auctions search slots for EU devices

Google doubles smartphone sales in Q2

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association