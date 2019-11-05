 Restructuring costs take toll on Telefonica - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Restructuring costs take toll on Telefonica

05 NOV 2019

Spanish giant Telefonica slipped into the red in Q3 due to the effects of restructuring costs, mainly in its home market, although strength in the UK and Brazil boosted its top line.

A net loss of €443 million was down from a profit of €1.1 billion in Q3 2018, which it put mainly down to provisions for restructuring costs totalling €1.9 billion, the bulk of which (€1.7 billion) related to its Spanish operation.

The costs relate to a plan unveiled in September to raise funds from tower assets and take measures to transform the make-up of its domestic workforce.

Revenue up
Despite the loss, revenue in Q3 increased 1.7 per cent year-on-year, to €11.9 billion, with sales up in major markets including Spain, Brazil, Germany and the UK.

Its Brazilian operations had the biggest growth, with revenue increasing 6.9 per cent to €2.5 billion, as an improved performance in mobile offset declines in its fixed business and regulatory impacts.

Revenue from its business in Spain grew more modestly, increasing 1 per cent to €3.2 billion, with the company pointing to an uptick in convergent customers.

Germany also grew modestly, with revenue up 1.9 per cent to €1.9 billion. Revenue from O2 UK grew 3 per cent to €1.8 billion, fuelled by handset revenue, increased MVNO gains and progress in a smart metering programme.

Across the group, total mobile customers dropped 3.1 per cent to 262.4 million.

Car deal
In the UK, the company also announced it struck an agreement to use its 5G network to test driverless cars in London from 2020.

Driverless and smart transport systems will be trialled on roads in Greenwich and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with O2 partnering with car manufacturers, self-driving technology companies, start-ups and public organisations.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Global smartphone market returns to growth

Telefonica invests in Altiostar

Operators back LTE for more than a supporting role
Huawei MBBF - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association