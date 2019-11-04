 Repayment fees, user declines pull Sprint into the red - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Repayment fees, user declines pull Sprint into the red

04 NOV 2019

Sprint swung to a net loss in its fiscal Q2 (ended 30 September), as it set aside funds to repay millions of dollars-worth of government subsidies allegedly collected in error, and lost post-paid phone subscribers.

While CFO Andrew Davies said the subsidy issue was “immaterial” to Sprint’s earnings in the quarter, he conceded provisions made to reimburse federal and state governments along with lower revenue from the subsidies themselves contributed to the earnings slide.

He was referring to a government programme named Lifeline, which subsidises the cost of mobile service for low-income users. Officials in September accused Sprint of erroneously collecting funds for 885,000 unqualified subscribers, with the operator pledging to repay the monies.

During the quarter, Sprint lost 91,000 post-paid phone subscribers, far higher than the 34,000 lost in the comparable period of calendar 2018. The prepaid segment fared even worse, with 207,000 subscribers lost compared to 14,000.

The impact of all this was plain: the operator slid from a $207 million profit in fiscal Q2 2018 to a loss of $274 million, on revenue of $7.8 billion, which was down 7 per cent.

Its fiscal H1 figures followed the same trend, with a loss of $385 million compared with a $372 million profit, on revenue of $15.9 billion down from $16.6 billion.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC flags progress on 5G mid-band spectrum moves

Camera components lift Sony, as device woes continue

Interview: Sprint Business

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association