English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance Jio rivals risk revenues in premium tariff fight

06 MAR 2017

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular could face a hit of up to 50 per cent on revenue gained from high-tier customers as a result of matching Reliance Jio’s premium tariff, analysts said.

A range of experts warned matching Jio’s Prime tariff would drag down overall revenue, ARPU and profit for India’s other operators, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

However, financial and industry analysts also said operators who didn’t closely match Reliance Jio’s premium tariff, unveiled last month, would risk losing these high spending customers altogether.

The dour forecasts closely followed ET revelations the country’s industry policy maker, the Telecom Commission, had asked regulator TRAI to review its stance on promotional deals and heavily discounted tariffs in the sector.

In a letter from the commission seen by media, it raised concerns about the sector’s financial health and warned low prices could result in the country’s operators being unable to meet commitments – including defaulting on loans or not meeting payments scheduled for spectrum and other assets.

Since the aggressive market entry from Jio last year, India’s largest operators have slashed data prices and introduced a range of offers in a bid to retain customers.

The fierce competitive environment in the country is also leading to consolidation in the sector with Vodafone in talks with Idea Cellular over a merger with its India unit and Bharti Airtel in the process of acquiring Telenor’s operation in the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank denies eyeing Vodafone-Idea stake

Jio introduces tariffs, deep discounts for existing subs

Reliance Jio forges deal with Uber to push JioMoney
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association