English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Reliance Jio cost rivals $50B

27 NOV 2017

India’s wireless operators wrote-off investments worth $40 billion to $50 billion in the aftermath of prolonged discount deals from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal estimated.

In an interview with The Economic Times (ET), Mittal (pictured) said if a company in the US or Europe pursued a similar path to Jio’s strategy in India, regulators would likely step in to stop “predatory pricing”.

The executive pointed to losses across the sector largely attributed to Jio and its promotions: Vodafone, Telenor, Etisalat, Reliance Communications, Tata and Telenor are among the companies and investors impacted, he said.

Jio launched in September 2016 offering a free welcome deal, and since offered a number of free services and promotional discounts to entice new customers. Following its aggressive entry into the market rival operators called on regulators to intervene and have reported quarter after quarter of reduced revenue and profit.

Tussle at the top
In the wide-ranging interview, Mittal also welcomed rapid consolidation taking place in the Indian mobile market, describing the reduction of players in the country as something he “never thought possible”.

He added his company had benefited from the trend in the sector, even though a planned merger of Vodafone’s India unit with Idea Cellular would see the combined entity surpass Bharti Airtel in terms of revenue and customer numbers.

GSMA Intelligence figures revealed Bharti Airtel had a 24 per cent market share in terms of connections at the end of Q3. Vodafone held an 18 per cent share and Idea 16 per cent. Jio’s share was around 12 per cent.

Mittal told ET he expected Bharti Airtel to regain its leadership, in terms of revenue, in the financial year ended March 2019.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel eyes RCom spectrum assets

TRAI suggests raising spectrum holding limits

Xiaomi fans call for Reliance Jio investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association