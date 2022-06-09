 Rebranded ATOM targets 5G first in Myanmar - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Rebranded ATOM targets 5G first in Myanmar

09 JUN 2022

ATOM (Advancing Telecommunications of Myanmar), a week after dropping the Telenor Myanmar brand, unveiled plans to invest more than $330 million over the next three years to improve its network, be the first to launch 5G service in the country and transform its operations.

In a statement, the operator noted the funds will also be used to create jobs and nurture local talent. It earmarked MMK3 billion ($1.6 million) for social impact programmes focusing on healthcare, education and humanitarian assistance to underserved communities until end-2023.

CEO Ziaullah Siddiqui (pictured) said in a launch video ATOM will introduce an extensive range of affordable and secure digital services, aiming to “supercharge Myanmar’s digital transformation” and launch 5G “in the near future”.

The company plans to build next-generation infrastructure to pave the way for emerging digital technologies, said COO Ahmad Abdallah. “Myanmar should not have to wait too long to experience and enjoy the benefits of 5G.”

ATOM is the second-largest operator in Myanmar with 17.7 million mobile connections. It is controlled by M1 Group affiliate Investcom, which is 49 per cent owned by local partner Shwe Byain Phyu.

In March 2022, Telenor Group sold the unit to M1 Group for $105 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

