 RCS tipped to bring $50B boost by 2028 - Mobile World Live
Home

RCS tipped to bring $50B boost by 2028

19 NOV 2020

Rich Communications Services (RCS) were tipped to generate global revenue of $52.2 billion for operators by 2028, as brands are expected to shift towards new advertising channels to boost user engagement, research company Mobilesquared revealed.

In a fresh report, the company said advertisers will transition investments from “ineffective digital banner advertising” to RCS campaigns in the next seven years, as the communication protocol provides “a new channel of engagement that delivers a highly engaging, extremely interactive digital platform right into the hands of consumers”.

Mobilesquared noted RCS will provide safe and fraud-free communication as it is a trusted operator channel which verifies senders prior to message distribution.

The company estimated there will be 700 million RCS users by the end of 2020, with the number set to hit 5 billion by 2028, representing 61 per cent of all smartphone users.

Brands were likely to “waste” more than $917 billion by 2028, if they failed to divert advertising budgets from banner ads to platforms like RCS, Mobilesquared highlighted.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

