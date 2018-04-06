English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

RCom given go-ahead for wireless asset sale

06 APR 2018

Reliance Communications (RCom) was cleared to complete its entire wireless asset sale after a tribunal removed an order restricting the debt-ridden operator from selling its tower and fibre holdings.

The decision comes a day after India’s Supreme Court gave the company permission to sell most of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio, after previously holding up the process due to legal challenges.

RCom said in a statement the National Company Appellate Law Tribunal (NCLAT) had vacated the stay in relation to its fibre and tower assets, and the company was “very confident of achieving overall debt reduction of approximately INR25,000 Crore [$3.8 billion] within the next few weeks”. The company’s tower assets are owned by subsidiary Reliance Infratel.

However, NCLAT ordered the company to deposit the proceeds of the fibre and tower assets in an escrow account for the State Bank of India, and the distribution of the proceeds will be decided by NCLAT on 18 April.

RCom announced in December 2017 it would exit India’s mobile sector, as it looks to reduce a debt load of around $6.9 billion.

The process was held up by legal challenges, including a case by Swedish vendor Ericsson.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

RCom, Ericsson ordered to end insolvency fight

Rcom cuts its losses

Investor ends RCom insolvency action
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association