English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rcom cuts its losses

30 JAN 2018

Troubled Indian operator Reliance Communications (RCom) posted a fiscal Q3 net loss of INR1.3 billion ($20.4 million), cut from an INR5.3 billion loss in the same period of 2016 and a loss of INR27.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Most of its losses for the three months to end-December 2017, the company said, were related to discontinued operations. If these are excluded, RCom would have posted a small profit of INR270 million for its fiscal Q3.

The company is in the process of exiting the fiercely competitive consumer segment to focus on its B2B and wholesale business units. This move, its president of telecoms business Punit Garg told the BusinessLine newspaper, would push Rcom back into the black and create a company “without any luggage”.

Its bottom line in fiscal Q4 will also be helped by the completion of the sale of RCom’s tower assets, spectrum and other infrastructure to rival Reliance Jio. The sale is slated for completion by March 2018 subject to regulatory approvals.

RCom chairman Anil Ambani said: “Rcom’s planned exit from the consumer business has achieved more than the desired results. RCom has reduced its net loss by over 95 per cent. RCom expects to deliver even better financial performance in the coming quarters”.

Competition issues
Rcom’s exit from the consumer sector comes amid cut-throat competition in the Indian wireless market sparked by plummeting prices, the continued impact of newcomer Reliance Jio and collapse of the operator’s long-vaunted proposed merger with Aircel.

During the last six months of 2017, RCom also faced bankruptcy petitions from China Development Bank (CDB) and Ericsson to recover a combined debt of INR126 billion. CDB since withdrew its complaint, while Ericsson vowed to press-on to reclaim the INR11.56 billion it said it is owed.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Idea Cellular woes deepen ahead of merger

Investor ends RCom insolvency action

Jio to acquire RCom telecoms assets valued $3.75B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association