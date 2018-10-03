English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

RCom blames government for latest Ericsson woes

03 OCT 2018

Reliance Communications (RCom) hit out at India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for creating hurdles that delayed its deal to sell assets to Reliance Jio, which has had the knock-on effect of prolonging a legal dispute with Ericsson.

In a stock exchange notice, RCom responded to claims first made by The Economic Times newspaper, which reported Ericsson had filed a lawsuit with India’s Supreme Court against the operator after it missed a deadline to pay INR5.5 billion ($75.1 million) to the vendor as part of legal settlement

RCom said Ericsson’s filing was “unwarranted”, stating it was forced to apply for a 60-day extension to the payment deadline because it had planned to pay the fee from the proceeds of its deal with Jio. However, the operator said the sale cannot yet be completed “owing to factors beyond” its control.

Specifically, the deal is being held up by a long-running dispute over a DoT demand covering spectrum use fees. The “DoT unjustly sought securitisation of alleged demands (which are wholly disputed) for spectrum usage charges amounting to INR2.9 billion,” RCom noted, adding: “This demand of DoT has been challenged by RCom before the Honourable Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal.”

Hurdles
RCom agreed to sell its fixed and wireless assets to Jio in January for INR250 billion, but was prevented from completing the sale by India’s Supreme Court due to its legal dispute with Ericsson relating to non-payment of service charges.

The companies settled the dispute in August, which appeared to clear the path for RCom to complete its sale to Jio and, in turn, pay-off Ericsson.

India’s Supreme Court will hear the case between Ericsson and RCom on 4 October.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range

Airtel, Jio in running for Aircel assets

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm push 4G limits
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association