 RAN revenue tipped to top $40B by 2026 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

RAN revenue tipped to top $40B by 2026

15 JUL 2022

Research company Dell’Oro Group reported the RAN market remained on track for a fifth consecutive year of growth in 2022 despite outside challenges, and predicted global revenue to surpass $40 billion by 2026.

VP Stefan Pongratz stated the underlying fundamentals for the RAN market remained healthy despite a war in Ukraine, supply chain uncertainty and China’s Covid-19 (coronavirus) policy.

Dell’Oro Group tipped growth to slow towards the end of its forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

It predicted sales growth in China and North America to peak this year.

Pongratz told Mobile World Live (MWL) China and the US would be further along with their respective upper mid- and low-band networks by the end of this year.

“While more investments are needed beyond the initial coverage layer to support multiple bands and use cases, the equipment capex is expected to slow somewhat in the post peak mobile broadband phase.”

He said open RAN was still projected to account for 15 per cent of global revenue by 2026.

Even-steven
Slower mmWave growth in 2021 also didn’t materially impact the RAN forecast: it is still expected to account for 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the total.

Pongratz noted the mmWave slowdown was mostly driven by “challenging comparisons in the North America region” while the near-term focus was tilted towards sub-6 GHz spectrum.

But he said mmWave would play a pivotal role in the capacity roadmap going forward.

The cost per GB gap between sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum is expected to gradually narrow “as the non-RAN equipment cost of small cell sites declines, mmWave technology advances, repeater solutions improve and the sub-6GHz spectrum is exhausted”.

Pongratz predicted increased revenue for mmWave in 2022, driven primarily by parts of Asia-Pacific.

Japan and the US are currently the largest mmWave markets by revenue.

Verizon has been a leading proponent of mmWave for its ultra-wideband service while all major operators in Japan deployed commercial services in 2021.

Dell’Oro Group predicted small cell RAN revenue to grow at a CAGR of 6 per cent, driven by 5G.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Elisa claim new 5G speed record

Nokia y Elisa exhiben nuevo récord de velocidad en 5G

UK regulator opens consultation on mmWave 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association