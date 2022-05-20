 RAN revenue rises relax in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

RAN revenue rises relax in Q1

20 MAY 2022

Dell’Oro Group found the RAN market began to feel the effects of Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions and supply chain disruption during Q1, resulting in the lowest rate of revenue gains in more than two years.

Preliminary estimates in Dell’Oro Group’s quarterly RAN report indicated revenue in the overall 2G to 5G RAN infrastructure equipment market were lower than it expected, though analysts remained confident of growth across the full year.

The company includes hardware, software and firmware in its assessment.

In a statement, Dell’Oro Group VP Stefan Pongratz noted it is still “early days in the broader 5G cycle” and highlighted “healthy” fundamentals.

Pongratz noted he had not made any major adjustments to the aggregate forecast and still expects the broader RAN market to record a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth in 2022, driven by increased investments in North America, Europe and China.

He told Mobile World Live (MWL) the regions performed well during Q1 with Europe recording the strongest growth, though tipped North America to fare well across the full year.

“With this latest update, we revised the full-year projections upward for North America while adjusting APAC, excluding China, downward.”

Dell’Oro placed Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung as the top five vendors in Q1, but noted gains by Fujitsu and NEC contributed to an increase in the market share of companies outside the leading quintet.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Los ingresos aportados por mmWave crecen menos, pero el optimismo se mantiene

mmWave revenue slows but optimism remains

La 5G se impondrá en las redes privadas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association