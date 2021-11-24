 RAN market tipped to shrug off supply chain woes - Mobile World Live
Home

RAN market tipped to shrug off supply chain woes

24 NOV 2021

The RAN market was on course for its seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth in Q3, although ongoing supply chain shortages did impact the sector and will continue to weigh in 2022, Dell’Oro Group revealed.

Dell’Oro Group’s RAN quarterly report provided preliminary estimates, which indicated the overall 2G to 5G RAN infrastructure equipment market had grown during Q3 (without specifying by how much), as supply chain shortages were not enough to halt positive momentum.

The company did state flags were now being raised by operators and vendors about the issues they were facing.

Commenting in a statement, Dell’Oro analyst Stefan Pongratz declared the RAN market remained on track “for a fourth consecutive year of robust growth, underpinned by healthy demand for connectivity”.

He however added that more challenging comparisons combined with increased risks surrounding the supply chain “will weigh on the market in 2022”.

To that end, the company estimated that following two consecutive years of double-digit growth, total RAN revenue is projected to grow by 3 per cent in 2022.

Vendors
Dell’Oro stated in its report the rankings in terms of vendors remained unchanged during Q3 with Huawei leading the way, followed by Ericsson and Nokia. ZTE and Samsung made up the top five.

However, ongoing efforts by the US government to curb Huawei’s presence and improve supplier diversification “are starting to show in the numbers”, particularly outside of China added the group.



Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

