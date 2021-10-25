Rakuten tunes-up Symphony with Estmob buy

Rakuten Mobile signed a deal to acquire South Korea-based file transfer specialist Estmob, seeking to accelerate product development for its parent company’s communications infrastructure platform Symphony.

In a statement, Rakuten noted the move would give it an R&D presence in South Korea, allow it to benefit from Estmob’s current products and use the latter’s team to expand product development for Rakuten Group platform Rakuten Symphony.

Estmob is a start-up which created file transfer service Send Anywhere and was backed by Rakuten’s venture capital arm in one of its early funding rounds.

Alongside its primary service, Estmob runs a cloud-based collaboration tool called Sendy.

Rakuten plans to eventually incorporate Estmob’s existing products into Rakuten Symphony. Staff from the acquired company will work within Symphony’s Internet and Ecosystem business group, which is charged with integrating various standalone products into a unified service.

Rakuten Symphony CEO and Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin (pictured) said the new staff members would help “develop leading platform products for our mobile operator customers around the world”.

The move is the latest in Rakuten’s attempts to bolster its telecoms infrastructure offering for operators around the world. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.