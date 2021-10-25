 Rakuten tunes-up Symphony with Estmob buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten tunes-up Symphony with Estmob buy

25 OCT 2021

Rakuten Mobile signed a deal to acquire South Korea-based file transfer specialist Estmob, seeking to accelerate product development for its parent company’s communications infrastructure platform Symphony.

In a statement, Rakuten noted the move would give it an R&D presence in South Korea, allow it to benefit from Estmob’s current products and use the latter’s team to expand product development for Rakuten Group platform Rakuten Symphony.

Estmob is a start-up which created file transfer service Send Anywhere and was backed by Rakuten’s venture capital arm in one of its early funding rounds.

Alongside its primary service, Estmob runs a cloud-based collaboration tool called Sendy.

Rakuten plans to eventually incorporate Estmob’s existing products into Rakuten Symphony. Staff from the acquired company will work within Symphony’s Internet and Ecosystem business group, which is charged with integrating various standalone products into a unified service.

Rakuten Symphony CEO and Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin (pictured) said the new staff members would help “develop leading platform products for our mobile operator customers around the world”.

The move is the latest in Rakuten’s attempts to bolster its telecoms infrastructure offering for operators around the world. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Rakuten buys JTower stake to cut network rollout costs

Rakuten looks to overseas cloud market for growth

Rakuten CTO vows partnering remains vital
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association