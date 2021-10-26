 Rakuten Symphony boss keen to share secret sauce - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten Symphony boss keen to share secret sauce

26 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin (pictured) was adamant the company should unlock its software-based infrastructure model outside of Japan and enable disruption globally, as parent Rakuten Group’s recently-launched Symphony unit introduced a distributed RAN and transport set-up.

Appearing on stage, Amin talked through Rakuten Mobile’s four-year journey, in which it shook up the Japanese market by entering as the country’s fourth major player, offering 5G services on a software cloud-based open RAN network architecture.

To branch out internationally, the group launched Rakuten Symphony in early August to oversee a global push of providing cloud-native open RAN infrastructure and services, allowing other operators and the wider industry to replicate what it has done in Japan.

Amin, who also serves as Rakuten Symphony CEO, said it would have been a “real shame” to keep what it had done in Japan “locked as a secret sauce”.

“We have a great opportunity to disrupt this industry, we have a great opportunity to really connect everything and bring better value to overall society and Rakuten Symphony is the platform idea for all the software technology stack that we have built into Japan. We wanted to take four years of lessons and package them into solutions that deliver immediate benefits to our customers and the telecoms industry.”

Symphony push
Amin announced a partnership with Intel and Juniper Networks to introduce Symware, a carrier-grade open RAN product designed for mobile operators to modernise cell sites using cloud-native architecture.

In a press statement, Rakuten Symphony explained the system would provide operators with the flexibility to densify networks, accommodate various topologies and offer new features while reducing the required hardware per site.

Rakuten Symphony believes the solution will help slash total cost of ownership, fast track RAN innovation and provide greater agility, smart security and new levels of automation.

An acquisition of file transfer specialist Estmob revealed earlier this week was billed as helping to accelerate product development for Rakuten Symphony.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Rakuten tunes-up Symphony with Estmob buy

Rakuten buys JTower stake to cut network rollout costs

Rakuten looks to overseas cloud market for growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association