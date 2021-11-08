 Rakuten partners on next-gen autonomous networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rakuten partners on next-gen autonomous networks

08 NOV 2021

Rakuten Mobile teamed with Oki Electric and Nagoya University to develop autonomous mobile networks incorporating AI to manage operations independently, as part of Japan’s Beyond 5G R&D Promotion Project.

In a statement, the operator said the trio aims to work on technologies and applications to enable networks to autonomously respond to diverse service demands while operating stably. It added that to support projected traffic demands in future, networks need to be able to respond autonomously without human intervention.

The three also plan to create video streaming and IoT services for a robot connecting to an autonomous network.

Rakuten Mobile will work on a range of mobile network applications, while Oki will carry out R&D into two-way content delivery network control for sending and receiving high-quality video to and from robots and mobile devices.

Nagoya University will focus on building the required modules to allow robots to move autonomously as well as hardware such as cameras, mics, speakers and displays.

The R&D project will run to the end of March 2025. The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology at the end of October called for proposals for the Beyond 5G project.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Japanese operators team on submarine cable

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Rakuten Symphony boss keen to share secret sauce
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association