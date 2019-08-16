 Rakuten Mobile scales back launch plans - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rakuten Mobile scales back launch plans

16 AUG 2019

Rakuten Mobile was forced to scale back its ambitious nationwide launch planned for 1 October, as the Japanese newcomer faces delays deploying base stations in some cities, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

A company representative said a shortage of construction workers stemming from high demand from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020, slowed the installation of base stations, the newspaper wrote.

The source noted the operator is focused on Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, but doesn’t have enough sites in other city centres.

Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Rakuten, the operator’s parent company, told reporters last week: “We will absolutely have the bases ready in time for October”, but noted it would start with a “small launch” with limited service, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

It is expected to gradually expand coverage after the October launch, but didn’t specify locations or a timeframe.

Japan’s Ministry of Communications last month told Rakuten to accelerate the deployment after the company said it was behind schedule, with less than half of its targeted 3,400 base stations in place at end-June.

Rakuten, which was cleared to become Japan’s fourth mobile operator in April 2018, has a deal with KDDI allowing it to roam on its MVNO partner’s 4G network in return for helping it launch a payment service.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Line, Rakuten poised for Taiwan online bank launch

DMM.com deal brings subs to Rakuten

Rakuten: AI not a 100% security solution
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association