Rakuten Mobile pulls trigger on edge deployment

Japan-based Rakuten Mobile is teeing up its Symware multipurpose edge appliance across 23,000 locations over the next 10 months as part of its ongoing effort to modernise radio cell sites.

The device, which is now commercially available, will be deployed across more than 13,000 new 5G sites and 10,000 new 4G Rakuten Mobile sites in Japan.

The operator expects to reduce data centre and associated operational costs by 50 per cent using Symware, which it developed in 2021 in tandem with Intel and Juniper Networks.

Symware is sold as a service with the standard model comprising lifecycle management of hardware components, allowing customers to manage customised software choices and operations.

The device includes zero touch provisioning, Multi-RAT Support (radio access technology), and a IP65 Ruggedised distributed unit, supporting 4G and 5G radio cell site coverage for large-scale deployments.

As with other open RAN based products and services, Rakuten Mobile is looking to monetise Symware through its Rakuten Symphony division.

Transformational

Rakuten Symphony is the globally-focused business tasked with exporting Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile’s model to other markets.

Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Symphony, stated Symware, along with its Symworld operation platform, will deliver “transformational” results for Rakuten Mobile and operators around the world.

Rakuten Symphony also announced the general availability of its Symops Service Assurance suite of products, which it developed over four years to operationalise the end-to-end fault, configuration, and performance management in a fully virtualised, cloud-based mobile network.