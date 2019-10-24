 Qualcomm establishes $200M 5G start-up fund - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm establishes $200M 5G start-up fund

24 OCT 2019

Qualcomm looked to expand the 5G ecosystem with the creation of a $200 million fund to back start-ups working on technologies designed to push boundaries beyond devices.

In a statement, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the next-generation technology had the potential to transform industries and  “should be viewed as a business strategy for all”.

SVP Quinn Li expanded, noting the fund was targeted at companies “developing 5G applications beyond smartphones and across the entire 5G value chain. We want to fuel the innovations in the 5G ecosystem and unlock the potential of 5G”.

The chipset manufacturer has invested in more than 350 start-ups since 2000, including now high-profile names Xiaomi, Fitbit and Waze.

In 2018, the company announced a $100 million fund covering AI-focused start-ups working on developments in autonomous cars, robots and machine learning platforms.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Nokia cautions on pushing 5G too fast

Warner Bros hails 5G entertainment potential

Verizon, Corning partner for factory 5G trial

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association