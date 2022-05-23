Qualcomm upgrades premium chipset

Qualcomm freshened its Snapdragon chipset for high-end and mid-tier smartphones, with commercial devices sporting its latest tech expected to be released in the coming months.

The company highlighted the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for premium devices provided various power and performance enhancements on its previous top-tier chipset.

Among the upgraded features are a 10 per cent speed boost and a 30 per cent reduction in power consumption while mobile gaming, efficiencies Qualcomm claims can extend sessions by an hour compared with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Outside of gaming, Qualcomm pointed to image processing enhancements including support for 8K video capture and more than 1 billion shades of colour; so-called best-in-class 5G connectivity; and an AI engine providing 20 per cent improved performance per watt.

Qualcomm expects the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform to be included in devices from manufacturers including Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Honor and ZTE in Q3.

Alongside its latest high-end chipset, it announced the mid-tier focused Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Qualcomm noted it “brought a selection of high-end, in-demand features and technologies to more people around the world”.

It expects the platform to be used by Honor, Oppo and Xiaomi among others, with commercial devices estimated for release later in the current quarter.