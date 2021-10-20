Qualcomm updates RF filters to boost 5G, Wi-Fi

Qualcomm unveiled RF filters it pitched as enabling operators to boost the efficiency of higher-spectrum bands.

Nitin Dhiman, director of 5G global product marketing at Qualcomm, told a press briefing the ultraBAW RF filters will enable access to spectrum up to 7GHz for 5G and Wi-Fi devices, and will help the networks coexist with minimal interference.

“The filter’s job is to pass through the frequency of interest…suppressing everything else as much as possible”, explained Dhiman.

In a statement, Qualcomm predicted its filter technology will support the expansion of 5G from mobile phones to other endpoints including vehicles, laptops, tablets and IoT devices, along with CPE, small cells and fixed wireless access points.

Qualcomm is integrating the RF filter technology across its product portfolio, including modules for power amplification, diversity and Wi-Fi, along with discrete filters.

Dhiman predicted the market for RF front-end products such as filters would be worth $19 billion by 2022 compared with $13 billion in 2019, noting Qualcomm is “on target to surpass 20 per cent of the opportunity”.