 Qualcomm tipped for Cellwize buyout - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm tipped for Cellwize buyout

11 MAY 2022

Qualcomm reportedly made a move to acquire Israel-headquartered mobile network automation and orchestration vendor Cellwize, a deal which could boost the US company’s presence with operators.

Israeli daily business daily Calcalist reported the US chip company was close to agreeing a potential $300 million deal for Cellwize, which offers an automation and orchestration platform designed to speed operator 5G deployments.

Cellwize’s CHIME automation system employs AI and machine learning technologies.

Qualcomm’s venture capital arm was among a series of investors in a Cellwize funding round in 2020, with the company reportedly raising a total of $56.5 million to date.

The Israeli company lists Verizon, Telefonica, Nextel and Bell Canada among its customers

On its website, Cellwize states its platform is deployed across 16 countries with its technology being used on 3 million cell sites, connecting more than 800 million subscribers.

Other companies backing Cellwize include Intel Capital, Samsung Next, Verizon Ventures and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

