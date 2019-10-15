 Qualcomm targets affordable 5G smartphones in 2020 - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm targets affordable 5G smartphones in 2020

15 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM 5G SUMMIT 2019, BARCELONA: Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon (pictured) predicted the 5G market would be boosted by greater availability of compatible smartphones in the mid- and low-tier in 2020.

The executive outlined Qualcomm’s move to begin pushing 5G into its Snapdragon 6- and 7-series ranges as part of moves to extend the range of devices available.

He said the gap in features between mid-tier and premium smartphones will not be visible in 5G. “New services such as cloud gaming, 4K video streaming and evolution in social media will come forward. Access to those services will no longer be the difference as seen in premium and mid-tier 4G phones.”

CCS Insight last month predicted there will be more than 1 billion 5G smartphone users by 2023, more than half of which will be based in China.

However, Amon noted such predictions will be hard to achieve “if we don’t deliver on 5G coverage, devices and price points”.

Qualcomm paid for travel to this summit. This article reflects honest reporting on the event.

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

