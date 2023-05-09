Qualcomm snares automotive chip company Autotalks

Qualcomm beefed-up its automotive portfolio by striking a deal to buy Israel-based Autotalks, which makes chips to help prevent vehicle crashes.

Once the deal is completed, Autotalks’ vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology products will be incorporated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

Autotalks’ dual-mode standalone safety chips are used in manned and driverless vehicles to improve road safety.

The electric vehicle and autonomous driving sectors are emerging areas of growth for Qualcomm: automotive revenue grew 20 per cent year-on-year during its fiscal Q2 2023 (which ran to 26 March) compared with a 17 per cent overall decline in chip sales

Nakul Duggal, SVP and GM of automotive for Qualcomm, stated it began investing in V2X research, development and deployment in 2017.

He noted specific V2X architectures will be needed for enhanced road safety and smart transportation systems.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not available.