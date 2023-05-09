 Qualcomm snares automotive chip company Autotalks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm snares automotive chip company Autotalks

09 MAY 2023

Qualcomm beefed-up its automotive portfolio by striking a deal to buy Israel-based Autotalks, which makes chips to help prevent vehicle crashes.

Once the deal is completed, Autotalks’ vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology products will be incorporated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

Autotalks’ dual-mode standalone safety chips are used in manned and driverless vehicles to improve road safety.

The electric vehicle and autonomous driving sectors are emerging areas of growth for Qualcomm: automotive revenue grew 20 per cent year-on-year during its fiscal Q2 2023 (which ran to 26 March) compared with a 17 per cent overall decline in chip sales

Nakul Duggal, SVP and GM of automotive for Qualcomm, stated it began investing in V2X research, development and deployment in 2017.

He noted specific V2X architectures will be needed for enhanced road safety and smart transportation systems.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not available.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm braced for continued chip woes

Qualcomm reconoce dificultades en el sector de los chips

Arm podría estar desarrollando el prototipo de un chip propio
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association