 Qualcomm, Siemens join forces on 5G smart buildings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm, Siemens join forces on 5G smart buildings

01 DEC 2022

Qualcomm Technologies teamed with Siemens Smart Infrastructure to employ private 5G networks for automation in buildings to connect heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) elements as part of an effort to improve energy efficiency.

The collaboration is using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System to develop compatible private network services which also reduce the cost of ownership, increase security and provide proactive maintenance.

In a joint statement, the companies noted they aimed to further advance digitalisation in building automation by developing new, more intelligent smart devices.

Siemens is developing use cases to explore how building automation can tap into the low latency and high-speed data transmissions 5G provides.

A proof-of-concept (PoC) network architecture was created at a Siemens facility in the US with support from Qualcomm’s engineering services group.

The PoC is focused on a range of elements including system design, obtaining experimental Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) licences and integration of devices into cloud-based technologies.

Sebastiano Di Filippo, senior director, business development for Qualcomm Europe, said the two teams successfully proved the automated buildings use case.

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon has made a concerted effort over the past several years to push the company beyond the smartphone market by branching out into other sectors including automotive and the metaverse.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Ericsson predicts 1B 5G subscriptions by year-end

Nokia taps Portugal for next R&D hub

Nokia crea un nuevo centro de I+D en Portugal
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association