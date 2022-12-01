Qualcomm, Siemens join forces on 5G smart buildings

Qualcomm Technologies teamed with Siemens Smart Infrastructure to employ private 5G networks for automation in buildings to connect heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) elements as part of an effort to improve energy efficiency.

The collaboration is using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System to develop compatible private network services which also reduce the cost of ownership, increase security and provide proactive maintenance.

In a joint statement, the companies noted they aimed to further advance digitalisation in building automation by developing new, more intelligent smart devices.

Siemens is developing use cases to explore how building automation can tap into the low latency and high-speed data transmissions 5G provides.

A proof-of-concept (PoC) network architecture was created at a Siemens facility in the US with support from Qualcomm’s engineering services group.

The PoC is focused on a range of elements including system design, obtaining experimental Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) licences and integration of devices into cloud-based technologies.

Sebastiano Di Filippo, senior director, business development for Qualcomm Europe, said the two teams successfully proved the automated buildings use case.

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon has made a concerted effort over the past several years to push the company beyond the smartphone market by branching out into other sectors including automotive and the metaverse.