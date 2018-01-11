English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm set for NXP deal approval

11 JAN 2018

Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors will receive European Commission clearance next week after the companies addressed competition concerns, Financial Times said.

The watchdog opened an investigation in June 2017, at which point it expressed concern the deal could “lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry”. Qualcomm subsequently proposed concessions designed to appease the EC, specifically related to standards essential patents and licensing terms for some contactless transaction technology.

With the merger process having been underway for some time, the approval will be an important step forward for Qualcomm. But the company still has to secure shareholder approval: the number of shares tendered by 15 December 2017 stood at just 1.9 per cent, a figure which shrunk in recent months as the process dragged on.

Elliott Management, the largest single shareholder in NXP, recently said Qualcomm’s offer took advantage of NXP’s depressed share price in 2016, when the deal was struck, and as such it was undervalued (it described the takeover bid as “highly opportunistic”). It also said the offer had effectively put a cap on the NXP share price in the interim, meaning it and other investors missed out on gains.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Operators named for Qualcomm PC push

Ford announces partnerships to create “living streets”

Asus showcases smart products at CES
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association