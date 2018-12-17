 Qualcomm revamps IoT modem - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm revamps IoT modem

17 DEC 2018

Qualcomm unveiled a revamped version of its dedicated IoT modem, as part of a plan to capitalise on what it sees as a major growth opportunity.

The 9205 LTE modem offers LTE-M, NB-IoT and 2G connectivity options. It covers a frequency range from 450MHz to 2.1GHz, making it compatible with more than 23 global bands.

In a statement, Qualcomm said the modem is 50 per cent smaller than its predecessor (and first IoT-specific chip), the MDM9206, and is up to 70 per cent more power efficient.

It also includes an Arm Cortex A7 application processor, geolocation via a range of satellite navigation systems, hardware-based security, and support for cloud services and developer tools including an LTE software development kit Qualcomm launched in February.

Qualcomm touted the modem as “purpose-built” to serve a broad range of IoT applications: asset trackers; health monitors; security systems; smart city sensors; smart meters; and wearables to name a few.

Expansion plan
The refresh comes more than three years after Qualcomm introduced the MDM9206 and as it looks to further diversify its business beyond traditional mobile chipsets.

At its Snapdragon Summit earlier this month, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon flagged IoT expansion as a “key execution challenge and opportunity” for 2019, noting the company sees strong interest in the industrial IoT segment.

The company said the first products based on the 9205 LTE modem are expected to be commercially available in 2019, from Gemalto, Quectel and Telit.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple warns Qualcomm deal will raise fees

CK Hutchison makes IoT, MVNO services push

SKT makes 5G video call on 3.5GHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association