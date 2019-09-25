 Qualcomm resumes equipment sales to Huawei - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm resumes equipment sales to Huawei

25 SEP 2019

Qualcomm reportedly restarted sales to under-fire Huawei and began exploring options for future shipments to the Chinese vendor, which was hit by a ban covering US-made software and components earlier this year.

Steve Mollenkopf , Qualcomm CEO, told Caixin shipments were again underway, though stopped short of detailing which products were involved or whether the company had received special dispensation for the move.

While Huawei manufactures its own chipsets for flagship smartphones, its lower-end devices and those from sub-brand Honor use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

Huawei was placed on the US trade blacklist in May on national security grounds. US companies including Qualcomm and Google have to gain a special licence to continue selling equipment and software to the vendor after a grace period expires.

By end-August, US companies had submitted more than 130 applications for licences, Reuters reported.

Huawei bought $11 billion worth of equipment from US suppliers out of a budget of $70 billion in 2018. The vendor is a key customer of Qualcomm, with the ban already taking a toll on earnings in the three months to end-June.

Last month legal officials in the US investigated claims Huawei stole intellectual property and dubiously recruited staff from rival companies, allegations the vendor denied.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

