English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom board nominees

22 DEC 2017

Qualcomm’s Board unanimously rejected all 11 executives nominated by Broadcom to replace current directors as part of its unsolicited takeover bid, citing inherent conflicts.

In a statement, Qualcomm said the Broadcom nominees “would not bring incremental skills or expertise to the Qualcomm Board”. The company instead nominated its 11 incumbent directors for re-election at the 2018 annual meeting, which will be held 6 March.

Broadcom put forth its suite of candidates after Qualcomm dismissed its $130 billion takeover offer. Broadcom said earlier this month “the nominations give Qualcomm stockholders an opportunity to voice their disappointment with Qualcomm’s directors and their refusal to engage in discussions with us”.

However, Qualcomm this week derided Broadcom’s decision to ask “stockholders to turn over control of their company” based on a proposal it said “dramatically undervalues” the company and “is not actionable due to its significant regulatory uncertainty”.

It added the regulatory issues surrounding Broadcom’s offer “may not be resolved for 18 months, if ever” and called out a “lack of committed financing” in Broadcom’s proposal.

Qualcomm argued its existing board has a “deep understanding” of both the licensing and semiconductor markets, and is focused on driving growth and value for shareholders through a strategy to lead in areas like 5G, edge computing and networking, IoT and automotive.

In a separate proxy statement filed Friday, Qualcomm urged shareholders to vote against the Broadcom nominees and cast their ballots in advance if they cannot attend the annual meeting.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Operators already testing landmark 5G standard

Feature: A smart review of 2017

BlackBerry details BB10, Priv support plans
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association