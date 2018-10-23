Qualcomm readies Snapdragon for next-gen devices

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM 4G/5G SUMMIT, HONG KONG: Qualcomm introduced its latest Snapdragon mobile platform featuring faster cores, triple-camera support and advanced gaming capabilities.

Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm (pictured), said the Snapdragon 675 will play a primary role in enabling OEMs to design next-generation features with incredible performance into their upcoming smartphones.

He said the most advanced games demand a lot from a smartphone, which is where the Snapdragon mobile platform’s heterogeneous computing comes into play.

The chipset, with a multi-core artificial intelligence (AI) engine, is designed to deliver a high frame rate and smooth gaming experience, Qualcomm said noting it is working with game developers to deliver next-level gaming experiences.

In a keynote, Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain said the vendor will soon launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 675.

Partnerships and upgrades

Qualcomm made a raft of additional announcements on the opening of the three-day event.

The company is working with Samsung to develop 5G small cells for use in both the sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum, with the FSM100xx-based Samsung 5G small cell expected to begin “sampling in 2020”, Qualcomm said.

Qualcomm also developed its smallest mmWave antenna module for mobile devices. The QTM052 is 25 per cent smaller than the first QTM052 mmWave antenna modules announced in July 2018, the company said, noting OEMs now have more options for antenna placement, providing them with more flexibility in their 5G mmWave designs.

The chipmaker also completed a 3GPP Release-15 compliant 5G New Radio over-the-air call on a smartphone form factor test device. The call was made at Ericsson’s lab in Stockholm, Sweden on the 3.5GHz band.

In an update on its Quick Charge technology, Qualcomm said the latest upgrade, Quick Charge 4+, can deliver up to a 50 per cent power charge in 15 minutes or less. It charges up to 15 per cent faster and 30 per cent more efficiently than the previous version.

The company said its fast charging technology is used in more than 1,000 mobile devices, accessories and controllers, making it the most prevalent platform in the industry.