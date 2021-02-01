 Qualcomm plans 5G R&D centre in France - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm plans 5G R&D centre in France

01 FEB 2021

Qualcomm unveiled plans to open a 5G R&D facility in France, expanding its efforts in the local and global development of the next-generation networks.

In a statement, the company said the hub will be built through its subsidiary Qualcomm Communications. It brings the company’s R&D sites in the country to four.

Qualcomm said the latest site will focus on “the future evolution of 5G and beyond”, and drive development of the technology “locally, regionally and globally”.

It also advances French government plans to position the Brittany region as “a leading telecom engineering hub” by retaining talent and technological expertise in the area.

Qualcomm VP of engineering John Smee explained its 5G R&D team will develop “advanced systems engineering to help define the future of 5G and beyond”, adding the new facility “is a tremendous opportunity for the individuals involved and for the company”.

Wassim Chourbaji, SVP of government affairs at Qualcomm Communications, added the European region was rapidly “becoming an epicentre for technology R&D leadership”.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

