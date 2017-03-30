English
Home

Qualcomm names new CTO to replace Grob

30 MAR 2017

Qualcomm named James Thompson as its new CTO, replacing Matt Grob (pictured), who is moving into a new role as EVP of technology.

In a statement, the company said Thompson, the company’s EVP of engineering, will take on the additional position of CTO and be charged with aligning “companywide technical and product roadmaps across all business areas”.

Qualcomm said Thompson will also have oversight of corporate R&D and engineering, and drive development of next-generation wireless technologies. Thompson has been a member of Qualcomm’s executive committee since 2012, and also led its engineering division since 2004.

Grob served as CTO for close to six years. Details of Grob’s new job role were not revealed, but the company said he would continue to report to CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

“For nearly six years, Matt has played a critical role in leading Qualcomm’s reputation for technology excellence and we look forward to continue working with Matt in his new role,” said Mollenkopf.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

