 Qualcomm names global business SVP as CCO - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm names global business SVP as CCO

25 APR 2022

Qualcomm Technologies promoted Jim Cathey (pictured) to the position of CCO, a move also including a role on the company’s executive committee.

Cathey reports to Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon, who praised the executive’s role in boosting its customer numbers and relationships.

Amon stated Cathey had been “integral to cultivating, strengthening and expanding key partner’s relationships while augmenting our regional sales and customer support capabilities”.

Cathey joined Qualcomm in 2006, most recently serving as SVP and president of Global Business.

He was also president of Qualcomm Technologies’ businesses in Asia Pacific and India.

Prior to Qualcomm, he held executive roles with chip company Micron Technology and screen company MicroDisplay, and headed investor relations at PixTech.

Cathey holds 17 patents and is on the board of directors at CTIA.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

