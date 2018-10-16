Qualcomm looks to settle US antitrust case

Qualcomm and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed for a delay to a preliminary ruling on a case that alleged the chipmaker used anti-competitive practices in the market, as the two parties look to reach a settlement.

In a joint filing, Qualcomm and the FTC asked a US district court in California to delay a ruling for 30 days on a suit filed by the US regulator in early 2017.

The case surrounds FTC allegations that Qualcomm fought to maintain a monopoly position in the market by using anti-competitive practices when selling chips used in mobile handsets.

At the time, the FTC said company operated “a no licence, no chips” policy, which meant Qualcomm would only sell baseband processors – used to manage cellular connections – to companies which agreed to its preferred licence terms.

Qualcomm’s practices has also seen it face a number of lawsuits with key customers, including a high profile spat with Apple, and it has faced additional pressures from regulators around the world.

However, talks of a settlement with the US could be a huge boost to Qualcomm, which has drawn fire in particular for the way it handles its patent licensing business, in combination with its chip segment.

The company also recently settled a case with Taiwan’s antitrust regulator, which alleged the company used business methods which breached local competition laws, for TWD2.73 billion ($93 million).

Rows with antitrust regulators in South Korea and China, however, rumble on.