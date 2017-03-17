Qualcomm looks to reposition Snapdragon brand

Qualcomm is looking to shift from using the word ‘processor’ to describe its Snapdragon chip to ‘platform’, stating the current term “is an inaccurate representation of what the technology actually is”.

The company claimed Snapdragon is more than a single component, piece of silicon or CPU: “It’s an anthology of technology, composed of hardware, software and services that are not fully captured in a word like processor.”

This, it continued, includes integrated modem, CPU, GPU and DSP, as well as supporting technologies including RF Front End, quick charge, digital audio technology, Wi-Fi, touch controllers and fingerprint technology.

The move also helps Qualcomm highlight that it offers device makers more than simply processors, at a time when Apple is questioning the pricing model it uses for its products. The iPhone maker questioned how Qualcomm can charge based on overall device price, when this is a result of technology from companies beyond the silicon vendor.

“The shift isn’t seismic, but we believe it is a step in the right direction and that it will help us better demonstrate the overall value of a chip, beyond ‘speeds and feeds.’ It better acknowledges those who have done extensive work on the entire platform, and key acquisitions that Qualcomm Technologies has made to bolster its position in the semiconductor industry,” Don McGuire, VP of product marketing at Qualcomm, wrote in a blog post.

Qualcomm also said only premium mobile platforms will retain the Snapdragon brand, with processors in the 200-range falling under a new Qualcomm Mobile name. This, it said, will “help differentiate entry-level and high-volume solutions from our flagship and high-end Snapdragon premium mobile experience platform”.

McGuire said in the coming months “Qualcomm Technologies will roll out changes and updates to our product brand positioning to best articulate the value of our technology and products for customers and their end users”. The Snapdragon change was described as “one of the first”.