 Qualcomm lets dedicated drone platform fly - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm lets dedicated drone platform fly

17 AUG 2021

Qualcomm launched a purpose-built chipset for drone development, building on autonomous flight capabilities it produced for a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory robotic helicopter created for a mission to Mars.

The chip company issued a statement claiming the RB5 5G Platform is the first drone system combining 5G and AI. It explained the mobile technology was critical for high-bandwidth, low-latency connections to edge servers, with AI allowing developers to create their own algorithms to process images collected by the aircraft.

AI is also needed for autonomous flight outside pilots’ line of sight.

To cater for drones operating beyond the range of GPS, the platform includes Visual Inertial Odometry technology, which uses cameras and AI to navigate.

Qualcomm will market the platform to companies producing drones for specific use cases.

Susan Polizzotto, staff manager of IoT product marketing at Qualcomm Technologies, stated the “the heart of the drone” will be its purpose-built QRB5165 processor. The platform also includes 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a GPU, secure processing unit and eight cameras, one of which is 8K video compatible.

Many of the images can be processed and analysed on the drone itself, saving the expense and time associated with sending data to the cloud.

The entire platform including reference design and developer kit will be offered as a unit until Q4, at which time Qualcomm expects to offer some components individually.

Polizzotto said the sectors creating the highest demand for drone images are news media, public safety, delivery services, agriculture and critical infrastructure inspection.

Operator interest
Qualcomm is working with Verizon to complete network testing of the RB5 5G Platform and expects the operator to offer it through its Thingspace IoT unit.

Verizon has been investing in its Skyward drone management business and is exploring public safety applications.

AT&T noted synergies between the platform and 5G.

Kevin Hetrick, AT&T VP of wireless radio access, construction and engineering, stated the platform could enable delivery, inspections, and search and rescue missions.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AT&T explores private 5G with University of Tennessee

Verizon delays return to offices

AT&T managers told to vaccinate

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association