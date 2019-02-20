 Qualcomm intensifies calls for US iPhone ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm intensifies calls for US iPhone ban

20 FEB 2019

Qualcomm ramped pressure on US authorities to ban the importation of some iPhone models, arguing a recent software update designed to avoid patented technology undermined an earlier judgement, Reuters reported.

The latest comments, made in a filing to the US International Trade Commission (ITC), are part of a lengthy legal battle between the two across a number of markets.

In this specific case, the ITC is reviewing a decision made in October to allow the continued importation of specific iPhone models despite finding Apple had infringed a Qualcomm patent related to power saving technology.

Earlier this month, news broke Apple had implemented a software update which avoided using Qualcomm patented technology. However, the effectiveness of the change would not be fully proven until six months after implementation. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer argued it needed time to sell existing stock.

However, in its latest filing Qualcomm argued Apple’s admission it had deployed a fix undermined the judge’s original decision not to impose an import ban.

The ITC’s final decision, which was originally expected today (20 February), is now scheduled to be made by the end of March. Qualcomm has already won similar cases in China and Germany.

Apple and Qualcomm are also due back in US courts in April, when authorities are scheduled to hear a complaint related to Qualcomm’s licensing practices.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm debuts second-generation 5G modem

Apple gains ground in falling Japan market

Google, Apple to probe Saudi app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association