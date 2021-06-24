Qualcomm inks private network partnerships

Qualcomm announced separate partnerships with two US companies producing software for mobile networks, seeking fresh opportunities in a growing market for private networks in the nation.

Celona, which provides radio and core platforms for private networks, will become part of Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Programme, while a deal with Mavenir and its subsidiary ip.access covers development of indoor and outdoor systems for public and private networks.

Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities at Qualcomm Technologies, said the Celona alliance will “usher in a new era of possibilities for city infrastructure and connected services”.

“Celona’s unique enterprise-ready solution architecture powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and cutting-edge 5G solutions gives our IoT ecosystem access to the highest levels of predictability”, Pandit explained.

Qualcomm’s partnership with Mavenir and ip.access aims to broaden the choices for open RAN customers.

The companies plan to build 5G small cell radios based on Qualcomm SoCs and Mavenir software. The products will be targeted at network operators and enterprises.