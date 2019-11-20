 Qualcomm highlights mmWave as key to 5G puzzle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm highlights mmWave as key to 5G puzzle

20 NOV 2019

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon (pictured) flagged mmWave spectrum as critical to fulfil the promise of 5G, predicting widespread deployments in the band will quickly follow initial mid-band launches.

During an analyst event in New York, Amon noted “certain use cases in the smartphone will not be possible without mmWave”.

For instance, he said the high bandwidth offered by mmWave will be necessary to enable opportunities for mobile gaming and video content creation and consumption. A number of industrial applications will also rely on mmWave, he added.

Unlike the move to 4G, Amon said 5G is coming online in multiple geographies at the same time, accelerating the transition to next generation technology.

He said “it’s fair to expect by 2020 you’re going to have all metropolitan areas with 5G coverage”. While most initial deployments will use sub-6GHz spectrum, he noted a handful of countries including the US, Japan, South Korea and Russia will use mmWave.

But mmWave deployments will quickly expand, and by 2021 he said nearly all developing economies are expected to use high-frequency spectrum in their 5G networks.

As coverage becomes widely available and 5G technology becomes available in mid-range devices, Reuters reported Qualcomm predicted 5G device shipments will jump from an estimated 200 million in 2020 to 450 million in 2021. By 2022, Qualcomm expects 5G device shipments to hit 750 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Bulgaria aims to grant 5G frequencies by mid-2020

US politicians call for appointment of 5G guru

Apple bucks trend in mobile GPU market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association