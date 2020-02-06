 Qualcomm gets first taste of 5G boom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm gets first taste of 5G boom

06 FEB 2020

Qualcomm’s bets on 5G began to pay off in the company’s fiscal Q1 2020 (ended 29 December, 2019) in terms of boosting revenue, though the positive impact was not reflected in its profit for the quarter.

Revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $5.1 billion, however net profit of $925 million was down 13 per cent. On an earnings call, Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala said revenue growth was driven by 5G, with a second “inflection point” around the technology expected in its fiscal Q4 (calendar Q3) due to the launch of additional flagship smartphones.

The revenue rise was driven by strong gains in Qualcomm’s licensing business, with 38 per cent growth in segment revenue to $1.4 billion more than offsetting a 3 per cent dip in chipset revenue to $3.6 billion.

Executives said the company signed more than 80 5G licence agreements, including contract extensions with “two key Chinese OEMs”.

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said 5G offers the company the opportunity to massively expand its RF frontend business, noting strong rates of adoption among customers using its Snapdragon platform: “This is going to become part of our core business…we expect uplift that we’ve seen on 5G in RF to continue going forward, especially as we go down the tiers”.

Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, told Mobile World Live Qualcomm “is positioned for big 5G volume” as more handsets come to market, adding a “potentially five- to ten-times larger” opportunity awaits with massive IoT and automotive 5G on the horizon.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

EC adds 5G to list of Qualcomm gripes

KT profit hit by 5G implementation costs

Vodafone to rip Huawei kit from Europe core networks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association