English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm executives secure limited investor support

26 MAR 2018

Qualcomm’s board received tepid shareholder backing at its AGM, with the majority of members – including CEO Steven Mollenkopf (pictured) – reportedly receiving less than 50 per cent of the re-election vote.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) placed the level of support for six members of the ten-member board at between 40 per cent and 50 per cent, cranking-up pressure on a team besieged with criticism during a recent failed takeover bid by Broadcom.

Weak backing for the executive team follows a tough year for Qualcomm even outside of Broadcom’s bid. It faced continued delays to its proposed NXP Semiconductors acquisition and is in the midst of a bitter row with Apple over patents, licensing and IP.

Prior to the shareholder vote, adviser company Institutional Shareholder Services recommended placing protest votes for six Broadcom nominees, despite its slate being withdrawn from the election when it became clear an acquisition of Qualcomm would not pass through US regulators.

Last week, Qualcomm confirmed former CEO Paul Jacobs would not stand for re-election to the company board after it emerged he was mulling a proposal to takeover the company, a move Financial Times attributed to dissatisfaction over the handling of Broadcom’s offer.

Deal delay
At its AGM, Qualcomm also announced it had again extended the offer period for NXP Semiconductors shares until 2 April, in an apparent bid to retain shareholder support amid continued regulatory delays. The deal – first agreed in October 2016 – is awaiting clearance from Chinese authorities, having already been given the green light in other regions.

In a statement, Qualcomm said 15 per cent of outstanding NXP shares had been tendered by investors by 23 March, a drop from the 19 per cent which had been tendered at 8 March.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Broadcom still planning US shift

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon VR developer kit

China closely scrutinising Qualcomm move for NXP

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association