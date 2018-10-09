Qualcomm continues board shake-up

Qualcomm expanded its board from 12 to 14 members as part of an ongoing bid to satisfy disgruntled shareholders by building a leadership with broad experience.

The chip maker added Irene Rosenfeld, former CEO of food company Mondelez International, and Martin Anstice, CEO of semiconductor tools company Lam Research, to its lineup. Qualcomm chairman Jeffrey Henderson said in a statement the appointments form part of a “process to ensure the experience of the Board is well-rounded and aligned with both the strategic direction of the company and stockholder interests.”

Qualcomm’s announcement comes as it continues to refresh its board following the ousting of Paul Jacobs in March after he announced plans to take the company private. Other board members, including CEO Steve Mollenkopf, received tepid support from shareholders, garnering less than 50 per cent of a re-election vote the same month.

The company added former Ford CEO Mark Fields and Comcast vice chairman Kornelis Smit to the board in June.

Henderson said the new board members bring expertise in technology; international operations; finance; leadership development; business transformation; and innovation as Qualcomm diversifies its portfolio and explores new industry opportunities in a 5G environment.