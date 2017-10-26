Qualcomm: Content will be king in unified networks

LIVE FROM BROADBAND WORLD FORUM, BERLIN: Operators able to offer unified wireless, fixed and content propositions are poised for success amid increased demand for high-bandwidth services, a Qualcomm executive predicted.

Speaking in the Wireless is the Next Broadband session Rahul Patel, SVP and general manager for connectivity (pictured), said consumers were becoming increasingly unwilling to sign separate contracts for mobile, fixed and broadcast services – a trend he expected to continue.

“The world of wireless and fixed line is going to change faster than anyone thought,” he said: “It’s all about content and the need for access to it anywhere in the world, not just your region. It needs to be on multiple screens, wherever the consumer wants it.”

“Increasingly the subscriber also wants only one subscription. They don’t want to write cheques at the end of the month to someone providing video services, somebody providing wireless services and someone providing a phone line in the home. The subscription needs to be in one consolidated source,” Patel added.

In addition to operators engaging in M&A and those already with multiplay assets, he pointed to an increasing number of fixed providers launching an MVNO to enable them to compete.