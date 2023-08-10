 Qualcomm claims download speed record on sub-6GHz - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm claims download speed record on sub-6GHz

10 AUG 2023

Qualcomm claimed a downlink data rate record on sub-6GHz bands using a standalone (SA) 5G network configuration, four-channel carrier aggregation (4CA) and its Snapdragon X75 chipset.

It hit a download rate of 7.5Gb/s with 300MHz of spectrum using 4CA TDD in one downlink connection, along with 1024QAM.

Qualcomm stated the aggregation of four TDD channels allows operators to combine various spectrum assets to achieve higher data throughput.

With 1024QAM, spectral efficiency can be improved by adding more data in each transmission when compared with 256QAM, it stated.

Qualcomm stated 4CA TDD and 1024QAM are capabilities of its Snapdragon X75 chipset, which it pitches as a 5G-Advanced compatible product for fixed wireless access, private networks, smartphones, vehicles and industrial IoT.

The Snapdragon X75 is currently sampling, with commercial devices expected to launch in H2.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association