Qualcomm chief predicts Arm PC push

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) predicted Arm-based chips will take a larger portion of the PC sector by bringing 5G connectivity to laptops.

On its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings call (covering the period ending 26 December 2021), Amon claimed Qualcomm is well positioned to supply Arm-based chips to the Windows ecosystem, citing an acquisition of Nuvia as an example.

Qualcomm previously hinted it could step-in to pick up the pieces if a troubled move by Nvidia to acquire Arm falls apart.

Amon stated the use cases for PCs are changing, with focus shifting to cameras and live-streaming games, making 5G connectivity a key feature.

Qualcomm made a big push into the laptop sector in 2017 and unveiled its latest chip for the sector in late 2021.

Net income grew 38.5 per cent year-on-year to $3.4 billion on revenue of $10.7 billion, up 30.1 per cent.

CFO Akash Palkhiwala explained supply shortages continued to impact sales, with it putting greater effort into handsets during the period to prepare for an expected increase in demand association with Chinese New Year.