Qualcomm builds AI nous with TwentyBN

Qualcomm recruited AI researchers and acquired technology from Canada-based Twenty Billion Neurons (TwentyBN), seeking to boost its expertise as it integrates the technology across its mobile platforms.

The research team joining Qualcomm includes TwentyBN founding CEO Roland Memisevic, who previously led the MILA AI Institute, a research establishment in Montreal.

In a blog, Qualcomm explained the addition of Memisevic and his team will bolster its AI R&D facilities in Toronto, a city it described as a “hotbed for innovation and research in the field of AI”.

The move brings Qualcomm access to TwentyBN’s video dataset, a collection of 220,000 labelled clips showing humans performing everyday actions with common objects which is used to train AI assistants and avatars.

TwentyBN claims the dataset is the largest of its kind in the world. It licences the clips to third parties.

Qualcomm highlighted the value of the technology at MWC21 Barcelona, when it touted the increased performance of its AI Engine as one of the primary benefits delivered by its new Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

AI has the potential to drive growth in a number of markets important to Qualcomm including 5G connectivity and cameras in smartphones, enhancing mobile gaming experience, and powering VR headsets used in warehouse management, logistics and asset tracking.